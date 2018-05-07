Stretch Marks is a series of illustrations and poems that explore the feeling of being caught in those in-between places. Not quite close enough to be in the present and not quite far away enough to be in the past. It’s about being left with the marks and leftover emotions of a past feeling, a past memory, a past friend, a past love, that doesn’t quite want to let go yet. But when it does, there are always those little stretch marks, those little parts that stay with you, reminders that stay in your mind, dressed alongside the lighter, more hopeful things that recycle themselves into wiser beginnings. ♦











