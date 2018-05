Rookie is an online magazine and book series for teenagers. Each month, a different editorial theme drives the writing, photography, and artwork that we publish. Learn more about us here , and find out how to submit your work here !

it stands to reason

that by the sheer tenderness of

a moment

one can be caught off guard

breath hitched inside of milliseconds

unsure of when to lift its head

to find the coast clear

the chest measured from visible collarbone

to the rib cage’s emptiness

divided by inches and created by the

centimeters it takes

to breathe again