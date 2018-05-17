These photos are very important to me because they are part of my inner process of growing. I look at them and they bring me so much longing. All the photos are of me at different ages. The different “Lunas” that appear in these photos may seem very distant, very foreign to each other, but the only thing that differentiates them is age–the spirit of knowing and loving is still intact.

Last summer I traveled without my parents to the mountains and it allowed me to relive the places of my childhood. It also allowed me to feel the first path I walked with my dad or my first swim in the lake with my mom. My parents taught me to love nature and I am very grateful for it.

But there are also many things that I had to learn alone: going to the university far away from home, accepting my birthmark, loving myself, dealing with my love life, living with my menstruation every month, and many other things.

Growing up is a process, and it can hurt. But we can’t avoid it. The only thing we can do is learn from it. ♦