Happy new moon, Rookies! If you’ve been feeling like you keep coming up short, this new moon is here to remind you that you really do have everything you need. It’s in Taurus, the Venus-ruled sign of money, beauty, and confidence—things that, in theory, are supposed to be fun, but can cause a lot of anxiety. Luckily, this moon will help you quit the comparison game and start playing by your own rules.

Taurus is a contradiction: it rules luxury and loves expensive things, but it knows that there’s a lot of practical know-how that goes into getting the good life. With this sign in play, be patient! The slow, steady progress of growing your bank account and your self-esteem will blossom into a sustainable lifestyle sooner than you think. The new moon in this sign is all about building up your storehouse of resources so you can draw on them when you’re feeling depleted along the way. Stash some cash for a rainy day pick-me-up, or save that email from your friend complimenting you on a job well done so you can read it when you’re down and out. Later on, those things will be just what you needed.

More than anything, you want to be rewarded for your hard work. Good vibes from seriously ambitious Mars, Pluto, and Lilith in career-minded Capricorn are in the background pushing you to take risks and put your long-term professional development first. Remember, wanting to be compensated, recognized, or simply acknowledged for the unique things you contribute doesn’t make you greedy. Go where you feel valued! Even better, idealistic Jupiter opposite the new moon could connect you with a new collaborator who shares your philosophy. If you can, ground your plans in reality, and Jupiter’s lucky influence works in your favor.