Illustration by Maxine Crump.

The moment we see flowers sprouting up from the ground, birds returning home, and bicycles being dusted off, we feel free. Seasons are an endless cycle that we’ve been a part of since we were born, and yet the beginning of spring always feels the same. Like a new beginning. A fresh start. Throwing our woolen scarves to the back of our closets. Opening windows. Walking outside.

Here is a playlist of songs dedicated to that freedom. That excitement. Play them while you’re taking a walk. Blast them in your bedroom or in your car. Summer is all about having fun, right? ♦