Rookie is an online magazine and book series for teenagers. Each month, a different editorial theme drives the writing, photography, and artwork that we publish. Learn more about us here , and find out how to submit your work here !

May's theme is GROWING PAINS. For details on how to send us your work, please read our Submit page. ✴

The moment we see flowers sprouting up from the ground, birds returning home, and bicycles being dusted off, we feel free. Seasons are an endless cycle that we’ve been a part of since we were born, and yet the beginning of spring always feels the same. Like a new beginning. A fresh start. Throwing our woolen scarves to the back of our closets. Opening windows. Walking outside.

Here is a playlist of songs dedicated to that freedom. That excitement. Play them while you’re taking a walk. Blast them in your bedroom or in your car. Summer is all about having fun, right? ♦