I recently returned to my childhood home to live with my parents after a tough breakup. It was hard to leave the roommates that lived with me and my ex-boyfriend, but I know that I did the right thing. This is a period of growth and renewal in my life, and although it is difficult, I have already learned so much. I have a lot more time to myself to think through all of the decisions that led me back home. I took these photos as a meditation on returning to the neighborhood that I have known for my entire life. I wandered through the streets and reconnected with my surroundings. In one week it went from clear nights, to a light drizzle, and then finally snow, mirroring my ever-shifting emotions and state of mind. Taking these photos helped me calm all of the thoughts in my head, and made me fall in love with my little quiet world once again. ♦











