Hi Everyone!

By the time you watch this video, it’ll be nearly a month after the March For Our Lives that took place on March 24th. Since it is important not to lose momentum on social justice issues, I recorded this video with the intention of you all watching it and reflecting on the events leading up to the march, and our lives after, too. This video is about asking important questions and answering them for ourselves and each other in a way that is productive and helpful in the movement towards any social justice issue. So, in this video I pose the following questions:

How can I incorporate social justice into my life?

Why should we talk about politics with people who disagree with us when we have the opportunity?

How can I use my privilege to pass the mic to people whose voices need to be heard the most?

See you next month! ♦