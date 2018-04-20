Name: Kimiyo

Power: Teleportation

Why: Maybe I like teleportation because it gives you the ability to fly without fear of accidentally getting bugs in your mouth. Or maybe I like it because I have the worst times at airports and the worst luck with delays. Or maybe it’s because sometimes I just wanna be somewhere else. Like, hello? Tokyo in five seconds? Count me in. There’s just so much you can do with teleportation aside from leisurely travel purposes. Late for work? Boom, you’re there. Someone’s gonna sock you in the face? No they aren’t! Need some lemonade, but left your wallet at home? Pow! You’re at home with your wallet. Know the government is up to something, but can’t prove it? KAZOW. You’re in whatever secret room they keep their secret documents in. Haha, but I would never do that…