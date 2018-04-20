We were interested in seeing how our friends would want to enhance their lives without the limitations that reality provides. It’s an interesting question to consider: if you could have any ability, what would you chose? We wanted to make these powers possible through photography and illustration, to make an alternate little world where we’re all superheroes.
Name: Kimiyo
Power: Teleportation
Why: Maybe I like teleportation because it gives you the ability to fly without fear of accidentally getting bugs in your mouth. Or maybe I like it because I have the worst times at airports and the worst luck with delays. Or maybe it’s because sometimes I just wanna be somewhere else. Like, hello? Tokyo in five seconds? Count me in. There’s just so much you can do with teleportation aside from leisurely travel purposes. Late for work? Boom, you’re there. Someone’s gonna sock you in the face? No they aren’t! Need some lemonade, but left your wallet at home? Pow! You’re at home with your wallet. Know the government is up to something, but can’t prove it? KAZOW. You’re in whatever secret room they keep their secret documents in. Haha, but I would never do that…
Name: Leor
Power: Shapeshifting
Why: I think shapeshifting is a really interesting concept because it’s a power that allows you to occupy different bodies. Whether it’s human, animal, or inanimate, you’re experiencing the world from a different perspective every time!
Name: Aniya
Power: Control of Time
Why: If I could control time, I could relive my best memories, spend more time in fast-paced moments, and control parts of the future.
Name: Callen
Power: Plant Growth
Why: Growth, in all of its forms, can often be a bit uneasy. Everyone needs a little help here and there to become strong, beautiful beings. I’d love to have the power to allow even the greenest and leafiest of my friends to flourish and bloom, rain or shine! ♦