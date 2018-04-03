When I first read about April’s theme, Superpower, I immediately thought about the concept of time travel. In the past few weeks, I’ve found myself struggling with the feeling of nostalgia and living in the past, rather than focusing on what’s going to happen next. I actually didn’t notice this habit of mine until I found myself developing feelings for someone. Thoughts of them began to consume me. This comic is about attachment and constantly living inside the memories in your head with that special someone. Times when you can’t seem to get that person out of your mind. Moments when you catch yourself overthinking the ways you would’ve, should’ve, could’ve changed the outcome of your current relationship. ♦









