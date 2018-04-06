Rookie is an online magazine and book series for teenagers. Each month, a different editorial theme drives the writing, photography, and artwork that we publish. Learn more about us here , and find out how to submit your work here !

April's theme is SUPERPOWER. For details on how to send us your work, please read our Submit page. ✴

This week’s playlist pays tribute to the power of regenerative healing. Listen to these tunes and celebrate the fact that you are stronger than you think. What goes down will come back up again. ♦