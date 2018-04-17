This camera is a special object that has been around for a long time. You can go back in time through the photos you took with it. How will you know if your time will come to use the Time Travel Camera? Are you a nice human? Do you love a lot? Can you show it? The camera can feel it.

These hands can heal a person, an animal, or even planet earth with their touch.

Vinicio is a hungry dog. He’s so hungry that he will eat a thief, a tornado, rain, wild ocean waves, the president, anything that is bothering his world. With the help of other dogs and human friends, he will do everything in his power to defend the only world that has pizza.

If you go to this special part of the ocean with a problem, and tell it to the ocean, the ocean will help you solve it.