Rookie is an online magazine and book series for teenagers. Each month, a different editorial theme drives the writing, photography, and artwork that we publish. Learn more about us here , and find out how to submit your work here !

Black Panther, Jessica Jones, Wonder Woman, The X-Men, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D–superhero stories are among some of my favorites. There are so many cool aspects to them, from a superhero’s origin to what strengths (and weaknesses!) accompany their powers and what impact they might have on the world.

I want you to imagine yourself as a superhero (because, dear reader, I already think you are one!). What name would you take or be given? What power would you have? How would you get it? How would it transform your life? How would you transform the world? What might you struggle with despite your newfound power? What injustices would you battle in particular? Who are your enemies and allies? What would you wear?

Take some time to answer these questions and think about the world of your hero and your story. Then share an “episode” with us. It might be the day you were transformed or discovered your power. It might be the penultimate showdown with the evil you are fighting against. Your episode may be written–prose, poem, screenplay–or created visually–an old school comic, a collage. Go wherever your imagination takes you.

Send your writing or art along with your first name, last initial, age, and city/state to [email protected] with the subject line “Creative Prompt” by Monday, April 30 at 6 PM EST. We look forward to seeing you as a superhero!

Last month, we asked you to tell us about your dream communities. Here’s what you came up with…