Rookie is an online magazine and book series for teenagers. Each month, a different editorial theme drives the writing, photography, and artwork that we publish. Learn more about us here , and find out how to submit your work here !

April's theme is SUPERPOWER. For details on how to send us your work, please read our Submit page. ✴

This month’s collage kit is about life’s magical ingredients–objects that have the power to heal any ailment, push us past all of our expectations, and encourage us to enter new dimensions and ways of being. That includes crystals, herbs, coffee, muscles, modes of transportation, and more. Get your art supplies out and let yourself get carried away!

Download the first page of mystical objects and beings here:

Find the second page here:

Download these dreamy scenes here:

And find the second page of backgrounds here:

Later in April, we’ll publish a gallery of the collages readers made with Alia’s kit. If you’d like to submit your collage, please send it to [email protected] along with your first name, last initial, age, and location by 6 PM EST on Wednesday, April 18. In your email, please use the subject line “April Collage.” Please save the image file at 300 dpi, if possible. Enjoy! ♦