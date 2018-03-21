Rookie is an online magazine and book series for teenagers. Each month, a different editorial theme drives the writing, photography, and artwork that we publish. Learn more about us here , and find out how to submit your work here !

Hello everyone!

It’s graduating season! High school senior and college seniors know exactly what I’m talking about. It’s that time of year when everyone asks you, “So what’s next?” “What are your plans?” and of course, “What are you doing with your life?” I decided to make a video based on tackling this nerve-wracking question, along with these others:

Is it normal to keep changing my mind about what I want to do (before I actually do it)?

What are the benefits and disadvantages of having a particular career set in mind?

If I change my plan, does it mean I’m directionless?

Don’t let graduating season get you down. Do what feels right for you and don’t worry if you don’t know all the answers right away.

See you next month! ♦