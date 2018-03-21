It is intimate; looking at yourself in a mirror. Bare, unfiltered, humanity right in front of you. I spent years avoiding my reflection and a smaller amount obsessed with perfection. Then I grew. I wanted the start of my womanhood to be the end of insincerity and fear based on people that I will never know. Every morning, I will meet myself. I will be open. I will love. I will love. This is my body. There is no place for fear here.