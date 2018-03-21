It is intimate; looking at yourself in a mirror. Bare, unfiltered, humanity right in front of you. I spent years avoiding my reflection and a smaller amount obsessed with perfection. Then I grew. I wanted the start of my womanhood to be the end of insincerity and fear based on people that I will never know. Every morning, I will meet myself. I will be open. I will love. I will love. This is my body. There is no place for fear here.









dear girl, dear zaria,



it will take time. perhaps aeons.

but in that time, start loving you

start loving you start loving you

your body your face those hands

those lips those eyes your life



a great blessing that was not

owed you. ♦