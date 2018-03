Little things to do for yourself when you feel overwhelmed.

Esme Blegvad created this Self-Care Catcher for those days when everything feels difficult, including the daunting task of figuring out what to do to get yourself out of a funk. In this fortune teller-style printable, you will find easy, tiny things to do and encouraging reminders to help you take a breather and gain some perspective when you’re feeling overwhelmed.

Download the instructions here:

And print your very own Self-Care Catcher here:

Enjoy! ♦