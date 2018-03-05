This collection of illustrations is inspired by what ‘home’ means to me. Sometimes it’s a house, a friend, a good book, a sacrifice, and of course, a family. ♦
Related Articles
March’s theme is TEAM SPIRIT. For details on how to send us your work, please read our Submit page. ✴
About Rookie
Rookie is an online magazine and book series for teenagers. Each month, a different editorial theme drives the writing, photography, and artwork that we publish. Learn more about us here, and find out how to submit your work here!