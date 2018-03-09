It is no coincidence that when you bring together a group of thoughtful and intelligent youth, stick them in the forest, and throw in some ukuleles, passionate friendships are formed. As a sleepaway camp counselor, I had the incredible opportunity to watch this phenomenon happen week after week. Whether it was late nights on the porch harmonizing early 2000s hits, dressing as matching narwhals to the camp dance, or recreating the entire set of Stranger Things, I believe I have found a new definition of “love in the air.” ♦









