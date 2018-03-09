It is no coincidence that when you bring together a group of thoughtful and intelligent youth, stick them in the forest, and throw in some ukuleles, passionate friendships are formed. As a sleepaway camp counselor, I had the incredible opportunity to watch this phenomenon happen week after week. Whether it was late nights on the porch harmonizing early 2000s hits, dressing as matching narwhals to the camp dance, or recreating the entire set of Stranger Things, I believe I have found a new definition of “love in the air.” ♦
Related Articles
March’s theme is TEAM SPIRIT. For details on how to send us your work, please read our Submit page. ✴
About Rookie
Rookie is an online magazine and book series for teenagers. Each month, a different editorial theme drives the writing, photography, and artwork that we publish. Learn more about us here, and find out how to submit your work here!