This week’s playlist is about connection. You can think about it as music symbolism for when the walls between you and a friend, lover, or relative come crashing down. Those moments when it doesn’t seem like you’re two humans sitting side by side in your separate skins but two humans sitting side by side sharing a brain. You don’t need to filter your thoughts or put on a front; you can just exist together. My best friend and I call it soul touching. ♦