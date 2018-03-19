Rookie is an online magazine and book series for teenagers. Each month, a different editorial theme drives the writing, photography, and artwork that we publish. Learn more about us here , and find out how to submit your work here !

Though I’ve always had a hard time fitting in, the communities I’ve found or created have been lifesavers–from the online group of feminists I emailed with in high school to the creative writing group I formed in college to the group of new parents I joined when I had a baby far away from my friends and family. These people have been my support system. They’ve inspired and encouraged me. We’ve created things together (organizing feminist festivals!) and gone on adventures (road trips! Writing retreats!).

For this month’s creative prompt, I want you to think about the communities you have been a part of. This could be your neighborhood, your theater cast or crewmates, your team, your church, your online gaming buddies, or any other group either online or in person that means a lot to you. Tell us a story about them, write an ode or series of vignettes, or create a visual tribute to them. Alternately, if you could build the ultimate community, what would it be? Where would you meet up and what would you do? Tell us or show us all about this dream team!

Send your writing or art along with your first name, last initial, age, and city/state to [email protected] with the subject line “Creative Prompt” by Monday, March 26 at 6 PM EST. We look forward to learning about all of the awesome communities that you are a part of or would love to create!

Last month, we asked you to talk about the things you love. Here’s what you told us…