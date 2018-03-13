Rookie is an online magazine and book series for teenagers. Each month, a different editorial theme drives the writing, photography, and artwork that we publish. Learn more about us here , and find out how to submit your work here !

March’s theme is TEAM SPIRIT. For details on how to send us your work, please read our Submit page. ✴

This collage kit is a visual pep-rally. It celebrates the physical spaces where we can feel togetherness. Whether you find excitement in the collective spirit or derive individuality from it, dream up a landscape that expresses the best parts of being on a team!

Download the first page here:



This page of fun emblems can be found here:



Download this dreamy background here:



And finally, you can find the last page here:



Later in March, we’ll publish a gallery of the collages readers made with Alex’s kit. If you’d like to submit your collage, please send it to [email protected] along with your first name, last initial, age, and location by 6 PM EST on Tuesday, March 20. In your email, please use the subject line “March Collage.” Please save the image file at 300 dpi, if possible. Enjoy! ♦