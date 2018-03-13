This collage kit is a visual pep-rally. It celebrates the physical spaces where we can feel togetherness. Whether you find excitement in the collective spirit or derive individuality from it, dream up a landscape that expresses the best parts of being on a team!
Download the first page here:
This page of fun emblems can be found here:
Download this dreamy background here:
And finally, you can find the last page here:
Later in March, we’ll publish a gallery of the collages readers made with Alex’s kit. If you’d like to submit your collage, please send it to [email protected] along with your first name, last initial, age, and location by 6 PM EST on Tuesday, March 20. In your email, please use the subject line “March Collage.” Please save the image file at 300 dpi, if possible. Enjoy! ♦