I was born with a twin sister, 10 minutes apart. We’ve always been together–literally and scientifically–so we know all about each other (sometimes more than we should know). It’s like I was born with my team partner. We do everything together: traveling and shopping, saying the same thing at the same time, making art together, and at this point in life I don’t know what I’d do without her. ♦
