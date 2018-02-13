Through the use of symbolism that I have created, I tell personal stories in my artworks. All of my works explore women’s empowerment and my lived experiences–whether I’m bawling my eyes out, being naughty with my best girl friends, or feeling the pressure of being a young woman in this world. Although these works are based on my life, I hope many others can connect with and draw strength from their messages. ♦
