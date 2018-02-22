Each day, a different version of myself is on display; sometimes four in a day, or maybe even two at once. It can be intentional, or there are times when I don’t even realize my own automatic changes in behavior. Each person I meet and know sees a different side of me; it’s a never ending game of show and tell. ♦
