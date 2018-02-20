Rookie is an online magazine and book series for teenagers. Each month, a different editorial theme drives the writing, photography, and artwork that we publish. Learn more about us here , and find out how to submit your work here !

In the spirit of post-Valentine’s Day feels, I recorded this video on a topic that many of us know all too well. Sometimes we meet someone, and we develop feelings for them and then…nothing happens! You’re left with a lot of emotions and uncertainty that you have no idea what to do with. That’s what this video is about: getting over someone you were never really with. I’ll be also covering other thoughts, such as:

Labeling relationships.

The evolution of dating–the grey area of not knowing when someone becomes/is your partner.

Ways to cope when your heart is broken!!

Idealizing the person you’re seeing to your own detriment!!!

Whoa. Lots of feels. Hopefully you connect with my thoughts here.

See you next month! ♦