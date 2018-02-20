In the spirit of post-Valentine’s Day feels, I recorded this video on a topic that many of us know all too well. Sometimes we meet someone, and we develop feelings for them and then…nothing happens! You’re left with a lot of emotions and uncertainty that you have no idea what to do with. That’s what this video is about: getting over someone you were never really with. I’ll be also covering other thoughts, such as:
- Labeling relationships.
- The evolution of dating–the grey area of not knowing when someone becomes/is your partner.
- Ways to cope when your heart is broken!!
- Idealizing the person you’re seeing to your own detriment!!!
Whoa. Lots of feels. Hopefully you connect with my thoughts here.
See you next month! ♦