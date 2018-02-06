Rookie is an online magazine and book series for teenagers. Each month, a different editorial theme drives the writing, photography, and artwork that we publish. Learn more about us here , and find out how to submit your work here !

Hi, Rookies!

As you might know by now, our new book, Rookie on Love is officially out in the world, and we’re taking this show on the road for a Galentine’s Tour! Tavi will be visiting some of your cities to read, sign, and discuss all things love, and we hope you can join!

If you haven’t read the book yet, here’s a quick intro! We commissioned all new work from so many voices we love (Gabourey Sidibe, John Green, Rainbow Rowell, and Mitski, just to name a few!), and the book is full of explorations of all sorts of love—proof that there’s no singular definition, no one right way, and that we’re all just trying to figure it out, together.

If you haven’t purchased the book yet, fear not. It will be available for sale at each event, and for the ticketed events (Chicago, New York, and San Francisco), the ticket cost will be applied to purchase of the book.

Please check out our events page for all details and to purchase tickets.

We can’t wait to see you!

Love,

Rookie