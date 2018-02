Rookie is an online magazine and book series for teenagers. Each month, a different editorial theme drives the writing, photography, and artwork that we publish. Learn more about us here , and find out how to submit your work here !

February's theme is SHOW AND TELL.

These Valentine’s Day cards by Vartika are the perfect way to surprise your loved ones with a thoughtful note. Just print them out, fold along the dotted lines, and voilà! You’ve got the sweetest valentines in town.

Download this heart-filled card here:

Give your valentines a homemade feel with these cross-stitched roses:

Or, download a more romantic design here:

And finally, give your pals flowers and a card with this one:

Enjoy! ♦