We were standing in front of the most beautiful painting
and I was so angry with you,
At first I thought that it was because in that moment you were so in love with the painting
that somehow–
I had left your mind.
But that wasn’t it,
I’m not irrational.
And then I realized that I had been struck with a spell of jealousy.
But it wasn’t because of beauty,
or anything like that.
I was envious that the painting had moved you,
in the way that things always seem to move you.
Watching you transform into the sun–
It makes me feel so cold. ♦