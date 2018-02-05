An animation about jealousy, art, and love.

Rookie is an online magazine and book series for teenagers. Each month, a different editorial theme drives the writing, photography, and artwork that we publish. Learn more about us here , and find out how to submit your work here !

February’s theme is SHOW AND TELL. For details on how to send us your work, please read our Submit page. ✴

We were standing in front of the most beautiful painting

and I was so angry with you,

At first I thought that it was because in that moment you were so in love with the painting

that somehow–

I had left your mind.

But that wasn’t it,

I’m not irrational.

And then I realized that I had been struck with a spell of jealousy.

But it wasn’t because of beauty,

or anything like that.

I was envious that the painting had moved you,

in the way that things always seem to move you.

Watching you transform into the sun–

It makes me feel so cold. ♦