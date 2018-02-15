Rookie is an online magazine and book series for teenagers. Each month, a different editorial theme drives the writing, photography, and artwork that we publish. Learn more about us here , and find out how to submit your work here !

Happy new moon, Rookies! This new moon also happens to be a solar eclipse, meaning it’s even more intense than usual. Solar eclipses are like amplified new moons. Instead of getting the typical month of manifesting power from it, you can feel its effects ripple outward for the next six months to a year. This one is part of a series of eclipses that began last August. They’re teaching us about what we share with the world as they light up the zodiac’s creativity signs, Leo and Aquarius.

This new moon eclipse is in Aquarius, the sign of visionaries. It’s wild to think about yourself as a visionary, but if you have a big idea for the world, that could definitely be you! It’s a word that’s often associated with people who were lonely geniuses, but Aquarius is also about community. Under this moon, you won’t have to go it alone. It’s the beginning of a new future for yourself, one that’s kinder and more aware of the ways you can make a difference in your social circle.

Mercury, the planet of communication, will be right on top of this eclipse, so you’ll be more equipped than ever to get your point across. Opening up in a clear, relaxed way, whether through writing, conversation, or art, will be a huge anxiety reliever. A square from Jupiter in intense Scorpio means you’ll probably be feeling a lot of emotions about whatever comes up, so give yourself the space you need to process them. Luckily, good vibes from wild card Uranus in Aries send in the last-minute reinforcements you’ll need to make it across the finish line.

All in all, it’s an important turning point in the way you view your own creative abilities. With this eclipse, sharing really is caring! The world needs—and wants—your unique brand of weirdness, even if it seems out there at first, so don’t be afraid to show it off.