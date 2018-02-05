“Flamboyance Takes Spine” explores the complexity of identity–the intricacies, adversities, and ironies associated with it. Flamboyance here does not necessarily mean loud and colorful, it means attracting excessive attention for merely expressing who you are (and what you might represent) in the most organic and quiet ways. Although the poem intimately explores Arab, Muslim and/or Palestinian identity, and femme or non-traditional masculinity, it also contextualizes within a larger theme. When we were coming up with concepts for the visualization, we made sure the gallery created was accessible and (somewhat) relatable. This is about being profiled everywhere you go, intensely or subtly, and the anxiety and pride that comes with it.