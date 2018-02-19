For the last four years, I’ve carried around my mom’s old 35mm camera that she passed down to me to sporadically document my life. In these four years, I’ve noticed that shooting film has made me more aware of the things I find beautiful/important/interesting. Developing film costs money, and scanning it takes time, so the images that show up in my negatives are generally pretty crucial ones (at least, ideally). This set encompasses the last couple of months of the important people, scenes, and things that compelled me to pull out my camera. ♦