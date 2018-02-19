For the last four years, I’ve carried around my mom’s old 35mm camera that she passed down to me to sporadically document my life. In these four years, I’ve noticed that shooting film has made me more aware of the things I find beautiful/important/interesting. Developing film costs money, and scanning it takes time, so the images that show up in my negatives are generally pretty crucial ones (at least, ideally). This set encompasses the last couple of months of the important people, scenes, and things that compelled me to pull out my camera. ♦

Me, buried in tulle on the floor of my bedroom one night over winter break.

Chewing mass amounts of gum (with lots of help) for a photo project.

The table at my grandparents’ house on Thanksgiving.

Jordan at my pals’ Halloween party.

My favorite costume from our Halloween party was Ethan’s–He’s a sexy ghost.

Scarlett on Halloween.

Kenedee, charging like a crystal in the sun (her words!) at the park.

Kenedee doing Stevie’s makeup.

Kristen at the park. This was a *perfect* fall day.

Mohammed and a mystery cat in an antique shop.

Kenedee in the snow (Atlanta’s first of the season!).

Mohammed.

Me in the snow. My friends and I have all decided that I look just like the Ikea Monkey in this picture.