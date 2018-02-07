Rookie is an online magazine and book series for teenagers. Each month, a different editorial theme drives the writing, photography, and artwork that we publish. Learn more about us here , and find out how to submit your work here !

I love, love, love talking about the things I love, whether it is a book I’ve just read, the delicious vegan Chana Masala I am eating as I type (OMG so good. It is from the Isa Does It cookbook.), and perhaps especially my “guilty” pleasures (i.e. the stuff I used to feel self-conscious about liking before I realized that 1. No one really cares and 2. I don’t care if they do). In fact, there are few pieces that have been more joyful to write than my odes to Star Trek: The Next Generation and the sadly now-cancelled soap opera, One Life to Live. Seriously, when my creativity is feeling blocked or I am down in the dumps, nothing renews me more than an outpouring of love for one of my favorite things.

Since Rookie has given me the outlet to gush, I wanted to offer up the same opportunity to you. So for this month’s creative prompt, show and/or tell us about one of your favorite things in the whole wide world. A book, TV show, movie, band, food, place, clothing item, or other object of affection that you know and love better than anyone. Write a poem or an essay about why it is so, so, so good. Make a comic or create a photo, painting, or drawing series to show us how special it is. Combine mediums. Do what you do best about what you love the most! Then send it along with your first name, last initial, age, and city/state to [email protected] with the subject line “Creative Prompt” by Thursday, February 15 at 6 PM EST.

