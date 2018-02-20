This Collage Kit by Jao San Pedro is full of surrealist motifs and ethereal backdrops. Have fun creating your own Magritte-inspired masterpiece!
Download the first page of fantastic figures here:
Find these dreamlike scenes here:
And decorate these lush landscapes here:
Later in February, we’ll publish a gallery of the collages readers made with Jao’s kit. If you’d like to submit your collage, please send it to [email protected] along with your first name, last initial, age, and location by 6 PM EST on Sunday, February 25. In your email, please use the subject line “February Collage.” Please save the image file at 300 dpi, if possible. Enjoy! ♦