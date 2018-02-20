Rookie is an online magazine and book series for teenagers. Each month, a different editorial theme drives the writing, photography, and artwork that we publish. Learn more about us here , and find out how to submit your work here !

This Collage Kit by Jao San Pedro is full of surrealist motifs and ethereal backdrops. Have fun creating your own Magritte-inspired masterpiece!

Download the first page of fantastic figures here:

Find these dreamlike scenes here:

And decorate these lush landscapes here:

Later in February, we’ll publish a gallery of the collages readers made with Jao’s kit. If you’d like to submit your collage, please send it to [email protected] along with your first name, last initial, age, and location by 6 PM EST on Sunday, February 25. In your email, please use the subject line “February Collage.” Please save the image file at 300 dpi, if possible. Enjoy! ♦