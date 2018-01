This little comic is inspired by Jorge Luis Borges’ “Tlon, Uqbar, Orbis Tertius,” a short story about finding a secret passage in an old encyclopedia that leads to the unravelling of an entirely new planet, culture, and history. What once started as a fictitious world begins to supplant reality in subtle and irreversible ways. This mini-comic is an ode to the power of the imagination, as well as how space–that at first seems finite–can be invented and reinvented into one’s coveted realm.