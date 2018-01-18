Rookie is an online magazine and book series for teenagers. Each month, a different editorial theme drives the writing, photography, and artwork that we publish. Learn more about us here , and find out how to submit your work here !

Happy New Year, Rookies! I am very excited for this brand-new year and I hope it will be twelve months of positive growth, genuineness, and inspiration! In the last year, I struggled a lot with the creative process and I found it difficult to find my authentic voice. I think this is something a lot of us struggle with when it comes to creative work. The ultimate TRUTH a lot of us are trying to figure out is what to do when you have writer’s block, how to feel optimistic/proud of one’s work, and where/how to find inspiration. Although finding the answers to those questions seems impossible, I made this video as a way of doing my part. So, in this video I will be posing the question: How can I stay inspired? Along with some tips + personal insights, I will also be answering the following questions:

How do you maintain authenticity and handle writer’s block when art is constantly being commodified?

What exactly is inspiration and where does it come from?

What are the different ways in which you can stay inspired and motivated to create?

Feel free to comment below with the ways you keep yourself inspired or what you do when you’re not feeling so good about your work. I think grappling with this question is an endless journey, but hopefully we can all get better at it along the way.

See you next month! ♦