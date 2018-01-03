The Pit is a place you don’t want to be. A dark place where everything seems hopeless. Heartbreak, failure, depression or anxiety can land you in The Pit, where you feel like you’ll never get out. It’s helpful for me to think of times I’ve been in The Pit before, and how I ended up getting out each time. Knowing that it’s a cycle and that I can’t rush it too much helps me get through. Right now I’m tiptoeing to avoid the next one. I can hardly believe the last panel to be true—that in the near future, I won’t even be thinking about the pit—but I have hope.