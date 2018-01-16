Rookie is an online magazine and book series for teenagers. Each month, a different editorial theme drives the writing, photography, and artwork that we publish. Learn more about us here , and find out how to submit your work here !

Happy new moon, Rookies! This new moon is in Capricorn, the sign of growing up. Perched at the top of the zodiac wheel, the Goat is proud of his high position—and he should be! Goats can live in habitats that other animals find inhospitable, climbing over snowy mountains and craggy terrain, and this sign is no different. You’ve been through a lot to get to where you are today, so give yourself credit. Now it’s time to start a new chapter that uses what you’ve already accomplished as a solid foundation.

If that sounds scary, it’s okay! The new moon is close to Pluto, the planet of metamorphosis, so it’s normal to be a little freaked out by beginning a new phase of life. Know that, as you grow, you’re becoming more of yourself, not less. Venus in alignment with the new moon makes this a lot easier, reminding you that you’re beautiful inside and out, no matter how you change.

Still, as you move forward, it’s crucial that you decide what parts of your life are most valuable and stick to them. Want to be the first female president of the United States? Make time for projects that build your leadership skills. Want to be an artist? Prioritize creativity. Luckily, Mercury and Saturn in Capricorn are there to help you make good on your promises.

The new moon is also on the receiving end of good vibes from feisty Mars in secretive Scorpio, so it’s better to keep your secrets and work behind the scenes for now. No matter how much you want to blurt out everything to your best friend, your new self is tender and needs to be protected. A square from Uranus in Aries means you’ll have to adjust your plan to fit in a few surprises along the way, but it makes the journey more exciting. All in all, you’re off to an amazing start in 2018. Keep going, and don’t give up.