Turn your screen into a colorful escape.

Rookie is an online magazine and book series for teenagers. Each month, a different editorial theme drives the writing, photography, and artwork that we publish. Learn more about us here , and find out how to submit your work here !

December’s theme is OMENS. For details on how to send us your work, please read our Submit page. ✴

Ana Hinojosa created a set of beautiful downloadable phone and computer backgrounds to transform our screens into mini daydreams.

Download this paradise here:

Or turn your computer into a playful party here:

Bring some fiery energy to your screen here:

Turn your phone into a psychedelic vortex here:

Or maybe something more like this:

Or finally, give your phone the look of a serene oasis here:

Enjoy! ♦