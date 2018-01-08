Put together the pieces of your own paradise.

It’s ironic that we associate utopias with physical destinations like outer space or the end of the rainbow when you consider that they exist purely in the non-physical realm of your imagination. This month’s collage kit is a celebration of all the things you might find in your own personal utopia. You can use it to pay tribute to the mysticism inherent in the defining quality of a utopia: its non-existence. There are also blank tarot cards so you can make your own if that strikes your fancy.

Download the first page here:

The second page here:

The third page here:

The fourth page here:

The fifth page here:

And the sixth page here:

Later in January, we’ll publish a gallery of the collages readers made with Alia’s kit. If you’d like to submit your collage, please send it to [email protected] along with your first name, last initial, age, and location by 6 PM EST on Tuesday, January 16. In your email, please use the subject line “January Collage.” Please save the image file at 300 dpi, if possible. Enjoy! ♦