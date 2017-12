Get busy with this festive craft.

Get into the holiday spirit with this festive paper house! Simply cut and color to your heart’s desire.

Download it here:

How to make it:

Print.

Color (optional).

Cut out the roof piece.

Cut out the house piece (keeping the gray tabs attached).

Fold the roof in half.

Fold the four walls.

Fold down the gray tabs and glue lightly along tabs.

Happy crafting, Rooks! ♦