Related Articles
-
Mini Mall: Refresh
-
Drowning in the Sea of Love on Lorde’s Melodrama
-
The Rookie Podcast, Episode Thirteen: The Good Kind of Magical Thinking
-
Creative Prompt: Make a Highlight Reel
-
Does Magic Have an Expiration Date?
-
Mini Mall: Self-Listening Devices
-
How to Do Watercolor Makeup
-
Sunday Comic: My Own Private Tarot
December’s theme is OMENS. For details on how to send us your work, please read our Submit page. ✴
About Rookie
Rookie is an online magazine and book series for teenagers. Each month, a different editorial theme drives the writing, photography, and artwork that we publish. Learn more about us here, and find out how to submit your work here!