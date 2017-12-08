Magic 8 Ball

You, like lil’ ol’ moi, may be one of those kinds of very chill people who think they come off as easy-going. Go-with-the-flow. You’re a, “no, you pick!”-er. Well, I have to reckon with you that it might be that you’re the most inflexible, relaxed dude in the world. It might be that you’re just EXTREMELY INDECISIVE! And deflective! And—again, like lil’ ol’ moi—absolutely paralyzed by decision making and its dizzying array of possible consequences, good and bad! Enter: Magic 8 Ball. For questions big and small, from, Should I wear my cape today? to Am I a goblin? to Is this life just a mirage?, there is a spirit—be it just the molecular interactions of a hexagonal die suspended in blue liquid, or an actual god-thing moving through the ball to reveal truths—to provide you with an answer. And yes, you can shake it again, and get a different answer, all getting you back to the same place of indecision before. But at least you’re in the realm of yesses and nos, rather than the anti-decision maker’s domain of passivity. Thanks to Magic 8 Ball, you have a guide in that scary realm. Whether the spirit is real or not…I guess you could ask the ball that question. (Target, $6.49) —Dylan Tupper Rupert

Horseshoe Earrings

When I think about omens, I tend to go straight to the creepy, black cat/dark skies/Friday the 13th imagery, but honestly who even needs the Halloween-esque spook when the world is so scary already? If you’re superstitious at all, I’m sure you’re already carrying good luck charms, and there’s no talisman more classic than a horseshoe. I’d highly recommend snagging a pair of these super cute horseshoe earrings from Luxulite, a shop whose items I covet, and wearing ’em on the regular for 1. Good luck and 2. To look like a super cute 1940s cowgirl.(Etsy, $9.73) —Savana Ogburn

Mood Ring

I recently bought a mood ring—one that is nicer than the one from my middle school days—and I couldn’t be more pleased with my purchase. The color-changing “mood stone” is one that still captivates me as an adult; the way it works is that the stone contains thermotropic liquid crystals that shift into different hues depending on what the immediate temperature is. Although the general idea is that the ring is supposed to indicate or predict how you’re feeling in the moment. For instance, if you’re cold, nervous, or stressed, the stone may turn pitch black, whereas if you’re feeling cozy, happy, and warm, the stone will reveal warmer shades of pink or blue. While a mood ring may not offer any real-life advice (despite it looking like a miniature fortune teller crystal globe), it’s still something fun and cute to have on your finger. Sometimes when I’m really bored at my desk, I’ll just get lost in the mesmerizing orb of this ever-changing emotional stone. (Amazon, $9.99) —Jinnie Lee ♦