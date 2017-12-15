Rookie is an online magazine and book series for teenagers. Each month, a different editorial theme drives the writing, photography, and artwork that we publish. Learn more about us here , and find out how to submit your work here !

Happy new moon, Rookies! This new moon is in Sagittarius, the sign of long journeys, and it’s right by Saturn, the planet of life lessons. With Saturn in Sagittarius since the fall of 2015, the stars have sent you on one of your most epic adventures yet. It may not have been easy, and you’ve faced off with plenty of villains and dangers along the way. But under this moon, you win a hard fought battle. When Saturn moves into Capricorn tomorrow, you can officially say goodbye to some of the toughest years you’ve experienced so far.

We’ve had new moons close to Saturn before, but this one is even more important because it represents the end of an era. As you stand in between the end of one quest and at the beginning of something brand new, take a few moments to reflect on what you’ve accomplished, learned, and felt since then. Today, those lessons shine as bright as the cosmos itself, so look up and the sky and be proud of how far you’ve come. Then, build on those successes as you make your plans for 2018! This is a perfect vibe for setting New Year’s resolutions or upgrading your personal goals.

Lucky for you, luxurious Venus on top of this new moon means you’ll be able to fully enjoy the fruits of your labor. Celebrate with good food and good company, and make sure to treat yourself to something that’s been on your wish list for a while! Even better, a sync from visionary Uranus and strategic Pallas Athena in Aries mean you know exactly how to nail your next move, but there’s no need to rush. A sentimental square from healing asteroid Chiron in Pisces could make today feel bittersweet, so let yourself feel whatever you need to feel before you embark on your next voyage. You can trust that, under this moon, everything is unfolding just as it should.