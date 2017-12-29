Rookie is an online magazine and book series for teenagers. Each month, a different editorial theme drives the writing, photography, and artwork that we publish. Learn more about us here , and find out how to submit your work here !

December’s theme is OMENS. For details on how to send us your work, please read our Submit page. ✴

The perfect playlist if you want to get freaky instead of festive. These songs are eerie, suspenseful and they inspire me to dance around my furniture like I’m a possessed alien engaged in an other-worldly boogie. Listen to a tune or two and see what I mean!