Nickname pets are 3D representations of your friends’ nicknames. For instance, my contact name for my friend Celeste is the “Celestial Celery”. I made her a felt celery stick that had a halo and a face. This gift is just so plain bizarre that people just can’t help liking it.

The example below is of my friend Cecilia whom I call “Angel Cat”. However, I have included templates for different animals ears and different shapes you could use to make all sorts of designs.

What you’ll need:



Template

Felt fabric

Sewing kit

Scissors

Pencil

Stuffing

How to do it:

Step One



Print out the template (the red one is for the angel cat) and cut out your pattern using the felt fabric.

Step Two



Sew each part of the body separately (arms, legs, torso) with a very small overcast stitch and stuff each one with stuffing or small scraps. I recommend using pencil as a tool to help distribute the stuffing evenly.

Step Three

Sew together all the body parts using the overcast stitch.

Step Four

Sew on the eyes, wings, and the tail.

Step Five (Optional)

Make clothing for your creation with lace or fabric. Or add a ribbon to the top so that you can hang it as a decoration. ♦