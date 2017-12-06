Rookie is an online magazine and book series for teenagers. Each month, a different editorial theme drives the writing, photography, and artwork that we publish. Learn more about us here , and find out how to submit your work here !

I was born on Friday the 13th right after a thunderstorm. Sounds pretty ominous, right? A good backstory for a character in a horror story, a fantasy, or a book about a medieval prophecy maybe? Omens are great fodder for storytelling, so this month, I invite you play with one. Maybe there was an omen in your own life or backstory that you can play with or one you’ve heard about from a friend or family member—heck, you can use mine if you want, I’ve always wanted to be a story character! Think about the kind of person or event that might be shaped by this omen. If you are a regular fantasy reader (including Harry Potter!) you know that prophecies and foretellings can often be twisted and changed so your story might not turn out exactly as predicted. You can use whatever form you wish to tell about your omen—from a short story to a poetic ballad to a comic or to something like a photograph or painting that represents your idea. Send whatever you come up with along with your first name, last initial, age, and city/state to [email protected] with the subject line “Creative Prompt” by Monday, December 11 at 6 PM EST.

Last month, we asked you to take a look at your surroundings. Here’s what you saw…