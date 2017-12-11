Rookie is an online magazine and book series for teenagers. Each month, a different editorial theme drives the writing, photography, and artwork that we publish. Learn more about us here , and find out how to submit your work here !

December’s theme is OMENS. For details on how to send us your work, please read our Submit page. ✴

This month’s Collage Kit by Alia Wilhelm is dedicated to ordinary objects that have extraordinary powers. Maybe they gain a self-fulfilling spiritual or mystical power because we’ve bestowed so many hopes and so much meaning on them or maybe they really are magical.

Download the first page here:

The second:

The third page here:

The fourth:

And last but not least:

Later in December, we’ll publish a gallery of the collages readers made with Alia’s kit. If you’d like to submit your collage, please send it to [email protected] along with your first name, last initial, age, and location by 6 PM EST on Monday, December 18. In your email, please use the subject line “December Collage.” Please save the image file at 300 dpi, if possible. Enjoy! ♦