This month’s Collage Kit by Alia Wilhelm is dedicated to ordinary objects that have extraordinary powers. Maybe they gain a self-fulfilling spiritual or mystical power because we’ve bestowed so many hopes and so much meaning on them or maybe they really are magical.
Download the first page here:
The third page here:
Later in December, we’ll publish a gallery of the collages readers made with Alia’s kit. If you’d like to submit your collage, please send it to [email protected] along with your first name, last initial, age, and location by 6 PM EST on Monday, December 18. In your email, please use the subject line “December Collage.” Please save the image file at 300 dpi, if possible. Enjoy! ♦