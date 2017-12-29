Rookie is an online magazine and book series for teenagers. Each month, a different editorial theme drives the writing, photography, and artwork that we publish. Learn more about us here , and find out how to submit your work here !

Bağ

I am from my grandfather’s wilting wallpaper,

Our outlawed crayons versus his naked plaster.

I am from summer apples and autumn figs,

From mulberry stained chins and elbows.

I am from power outrages,

the candles and titters that followed.

I am from perspiring nannies unnumbered,

spilling past our gates, forlorn and galloping away

from me, their private hell, 3 foot 1 in a sundress.

I am from hot blood and canned apologies.

I’m from a rusty oil pump, bruised knees, the fox that

drowned in our pool and was buried next to it.

I am from fish fat and thunderous clocks,

from my mother’s age-old dishes and my fathers

unbecoming sweats.

My walls are bare but I am fluent in half-truths,

And my kaleidoscope is where I left it,

sticky with peach juice.

—By Maryam Azizli