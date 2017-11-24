Hi everyone! As we’re getting closer and closer to the end of 2017, I am also experiencing an end to my study abroad experience as well. Upon reflecting on everything I have learned so far about moving to a completely new country, one aspect of my experience that has really stood out is the friendships I have made here and the friendships I will be returning to when I get back to the U.S. So, that’s what my video is about today: Friendships – continuing the good ones and ending the unhealthy ones. I will be asking the question “How do I break up with a friend?” because after spending so much time away from unhealthy friendships I left back in the U.S., I realize this is something I need to do (and perhaps we all need to, at some point or the other). I will also be asking these other questions:

How do you identify the need to break up with a friend (i.e. is it necessary?)

How do you get the courage to end a friendship?

What’s the best way to break up with a friend without hurting their feelings?

What’s the best way to move on – especially when you know you will run into them in the near future?