Rookie is an online magazine and book series for teenagers. Each month, a different editorial theme drives the writing, photography, and artwork that we publish. Learn more about us here , and find out how to submit your work here !

Grounding

She sunk her bare feet

into the cold, damp earth

and played with the mud

like dough.

The mash collected

between her fingers

and underneath

her toes.

It had a faint smell

of dust and rain,

as she picked

at the bits of grain.

Layers of dark cloud

floated above her

and an icy breeze

swept her face.

Beetles and bugs

began to crawl

into the nest of her hand

of mounted land.

And suddenly she felt

less small; less alone

as silver droplets of rain

began to fall.

—By Serena Tshuma